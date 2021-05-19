Karachi [Pakistan] May 19, (ANI): At least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening, caused due to the influence of the cyclone system in southern Pakistan's vicinity.

The districts in lower Sindh including Karachi have been under the influence of cyclonic storm Tauktae, and on Monday the mercury rose to 43.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

According to the Dawn, at least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening after the city remained in the grips of a severe heat spell for two days.

The strong winds caused roofs to collapse in several areas, killing a man and a woman in Dabba Colony, a nine-year-old child in Shershah, and a man in Baldia No. 14, according to a Karachi Police statement, reported by Dawn.

The districts in lower Sindh including Karachi have been under the influence of cyclonic storm Tauktae, and on Monday the mercury rose to 43.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

Sardar Sarfaraz of the Meteorology department told Dawn that "the dust storm was caused due to the influence of the cyclone system being in southern Pakistan's vicinity combined with local weather conditions."

He said, "Karachi could experience gusty winds again until the cyclone system is out of the region."

Sarfaraz noted that the city's temperature had fallen by 7-8 degrees soon after the dust storm, saying it was likely to drop further as the weather normalises, as reported by Dawn.

The official had earlier told Dawn that the storm had started dissipating and weather in lower Sindh would improve by Wednesday as the sea breeze blocked by the storm would resume.

"A few dust/thunderstorm-rain [spells] accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50km/h may occur in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts during next 12 hours," the advisory said, adding that hot and dry weather will continue on Tuesday (today) in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, said Pakistan Meteorological Department, reported Dawn.

According to the alert, sea conditions will remain rough till Tuesday evening and fishermen of Sindh are advised to avoid going into the deep sea. "They can resume their activities from tomorrow," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)