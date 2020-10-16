Berlin, Oct 16 (AP) Four workers were killed when scaffolding collapsed on a building site in southern Germany on Friday, authorities said.

The accident happened during work on a concrete ceiling in Denklingen, a small town in Bavaria. Police said that, in addition to the four who were killed when they fell and were buried under debris, another worker was slightly hurt.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident. (AP)

