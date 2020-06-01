World News | 4 Men Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Illinois

World. (File Image)

Carlinville (US), Jun 1 (AP) Four men died when a small plane crashed into a southern Illinois farm field, authorities said Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed about 3:45 p.m. Sunday under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was destroyed upon impact.

Also Read | Two Pakistan High Commission Officials in Delhi, Who Were Apprehended For Indulging in Espionage Activities, Leave For Pakistan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

The crash occurred about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of Carlinville, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of St. Louis, Missouri, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and three passengers: Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Missouri; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, New York, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

Also Read | Rochester Police in Minnesota Detain Black Man Mistaking Him For Someone Else, Left Embarrassed After He Claims to Be An FBI Agent And Shows ID (Old Video Goes Viral).

The plane went down near a farmhouse, but no one on the ground was hurt, Kahl said.

The FAA said it had no information about the flight's departure point, but Targhetta told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it had left Creve Coeur Airport outside St, Louis and was headed to Michigan.

The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating, the FAA said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)