Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) A jeep veered off a mountain road in western Nepal and fell some 200 metres down the hill, killing four persons and injuring 7 others.

The jeep was en route from Simkot to Hepkakhola on Friday night when the accident occurred.

Also Read | Anti-Vaxxers Pose a Threat to COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How Misinformation and Fake News Can Challenge Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout.

Four persons were killed in the accident, police said.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau Ignores Modi Govt’s Warning Against Extending Support to Farmers’ Protest in India, Says ‘Canada Will Always Stand up For Right of Peaceful Protests’.

The injured were taken to the Humla District Hospital for treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)