World News | 4 Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone in Challenge to Iraqi PM

Baghdad, Jun 18 (AP) Four rockets exploded inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near the American embassy, Iraq's military said Thursday, in the third such attack since the U.S. embarked on strategic talks with Iraq's new government.

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, which caused no casualties or damage, but the U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for a recent quick succession of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq.

Also Read | Earthquake in New Zealand: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes 700 km off Country's Northeastern Coast; Tremors Spark Tsunami Warning.

The attacks are proving to be a key challenge for the administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government has promised to take action against militias who attack the U.S. Thursday's attack was the third since strategic talks were launched last week.

In a tweet following the attack, al-Kadhimi said it aimed to “undermine our stability and future” and was “unacceptable.” “I will not tolerate rogue groups hijacking our homeland to create chaos and find excuses to maintain their narrow interests,” he said.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un Mistaken For Xi Jinping by West Bengal BJP Workers as They Burnt His Effigy to Mark Angst Against China; Watch Video.

The first session of the much-anticipated talks between the U.S. and Iraq began last week and laid the agenda for the months ahead, including the issues of the presence of U.S. troops in the country, militia groups acting outside of state authority and Iraq's dire economic crisis.

During the talks, Iraq committed to “moving ahead and undertaking their obligations" to protect the American presence against militia attacks, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker. But attacks have continued in an apparent defiance of that promise. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)