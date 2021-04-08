Damascus [Syria], April 8 (ANI): Four Syrian soldiers have been wounded in a fresh Israeli missiles attack targeting military positions in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The attack was launched by Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon, Xinhua reported citing Syria's state media.

Residents in Damascus watched the air defenses' trace and fire at the Israeli targets in the sky amid sounds of explosions.

This was the first reported Israeli strikes against Syria in a month.

In February, Israeli strikes reportedly targeted the area of Damascus International Airport, through which Iran had reportedly been flying advanced munitions, as well as military sites around the Damascus suburb of el-Kisweh, a long-time base of Iranian operations.

Syria and Israel have been in a state of war since 1948 following the Arab-Israeli war that ensued that year, Al Jazeera reported.

The growing power and influence of Iran and Hezbollah in Syria is Israel's primary concern.

Netanyahu has accused Iran of "turning Syria into a base of military entrenchment" and wanting to use "Syria and Lebanon as war fronts against its declared goal to eradicate Israel".

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 against moves by Iran to establish a permanent military presence in the country and efforts to transport advanced, game-changing weapons to terrorist groups in the region, principally Hezbollah. (ANI)

