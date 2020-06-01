World News | 4,000 Arrests Till Now in US as Protests over George Floyd's Death Continue

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 1 (ANI): Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month.

The first arrests were made on May 26 and since then there have been around 4,000 arrests across the US so far, CNN reported.

Also Read | Two Pakistan High Commission Officials in Delhi, Who Were Apprehended For Indulging in Espionage Activities, Leave For Pakistan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd.

On Friday night (local time), Trump had briefly moved to an underground bunker as violence raged outside the White House. He again took shelter on Sunday night.

Also Read | Rochester Police in Minnesota Detain Black Man Mistaking Him For Someone Else, Left Embarrassed After He Claims to Be An FBI Agent And Shows ID (Old Video Goes Viral).

Meanwhile, several organisations like Google and Youtube have expressed support for racial equality.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai shared a picture of Google homepage which had a black ribbon at the bottom with a message that read, "We stand in support of racial equality and all those who search for it."

Also, Youtube's official Twitter handle's icon has been changed to black from red.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities last Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by four officers.

A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)