Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan witnessed 434 militant attacks on its security forces during the first six months of 2022, local media reported on Saturday citing a report presented in the country's parliament.

At least 323 security personnel were killed and over 700 injured in these attacks, The Express Tribune reported citing details presented by the Interior Ministry in the Pakistani Senate.

The north-western state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported the highest number of attacks on the security forces with 247 such incidents.

Balochistan witnessed the second highest 171 attacks. Sindh province reported 12 attacks while Punjab witnessed the least number of attacks. Meanwhile, three such incidents took place in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

There's a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout the country, according to a report.

The main terrorist threat comes from the Tehrik-e Taleban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organisation of groups primarily based in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), according to a UK government assessment.

"Daesh is also active. While both groups' activities are primarily directed against the Pakistani state, they have in the past stated an intent to launch attacks on western interests. TTP and Daesh conduct attacks throughout Pakistan," the UK Counter Terrorism Policing department said.

Attacks in Pakistan are often indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. Previous methods of attack include hurling of grenades, shootings, bombings and also suicide bombing.

According to the UK government, densely populated and unsecured areas, such as markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, hiking trails, airports, public transport, infrastructure projects, schools and educational institutions are the potential focal points for attacks.

Pakistani government personnel and institutions, and the security forces, including police, are also prime targets for attacks, especially given the ongoing Pakistan military action in the areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province formerly referred to as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). (ANI)

