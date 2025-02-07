Jerusalem [Israel], February 7 (ANI/ TPS): In 2024, Israel's National Cyber Directorate handled 4,491 phishing infrastructures - links and technological infrastructures used by hackers to distribute messages impersonating official bodies in an attempt to extort personal or financial information from citizens or to get them to download a malicious file to their device.

In 2024, there was an increase of approximately 80 per cent in such attacks on Israel compared to 2023, in the number of malicious links handled by the Directorate.

Reports received by the National Cyber Directorate on the subject from a variety of sources are examined, and links found to be malicious are forwarded to the appropriate authorities in order to reduce the damage. In addition, the Directorate works with the relevant authorities and text message distribution providers to reduce the distribution of phishing messages. (ANI/ TPS)

