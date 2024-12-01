Kuwait, December 1 (ANI)/WAM): The GCC leaders and representatives affirmed their strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasising the importance of Palestinian sovereignty over all lands occupied since June 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In the Kuwaiti Declaration, issued at end of the 45th GCC Summit, held in Kuwait on December 1, the leaders praised the increasing role of GCC countries in addressing political and economic challenges, both regionally and globally.

They also commended their contributions to resolving issues that threaten peace, security, and stability, while promoting international dialogue and fostering connections among nations. The leaders called for further efforts to strengthen the region's global position as a hub for business and economy, promote sustainable economic diversification, advance digital transformation, stabilise energy markets, and effectively address climate change.

They condemned Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank, as well as violations in occupied Jerusalem's holy sites, calling for an immediate end to violence, urging international intervention to protect civilians and support negotiations for peace.

The summit expressed support for the outcomes of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit held in Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2024, which sought to halt the war in Gaza and advance the two-state solution. The leaders also praised Qatar's efforts to mediate a ceasefire and facilitate detainee exchanges.

Regarding Lebanon, the GCC leaders condemned Israeli aggression and warned of its potential to escalate into a broader regional conflict. They welcomed the temporary ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and called for Israel occupation's withdrawal, the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and the return of displaced persons.

They also expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people and called for a political solution to Lebanon's internal divisions, emphasising the country's role in Arab security and culture.

In Yemen, the GCC leaders commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to revive the political process among Yemeni parties.

The leaders reiterated the GCC's commitment to peaceful diplomacy in resolving regional and global disputes, respecting state sovereignty, and adhering to international law. They praised the GCC's growing influence in addressing regional and global challenges, promoting international dialogue, and building strategic partnerships.

They emphasised the need for ongoing implementation of summit decisions to maximise their practical benefits. The leaders of the GCC countries emphasised the need to intensify efforts to strengthen the region's role as a global hub for business and economic activity.

They also underscored the importance of sustainable economic diversification, energy market stability, and effective responses to climate change. They reaffirmed their commitment to empowering Gulf women across various fields and enhancing the role of youth.

The leaders highlighted the importance of universities, research institutions in preserving Gulf identity, Arab culture, Islamic values, and principles of good leadership, emphasising the role of GCC institutions in achieving these objectives.

They recognised the digital economy as an opportunity for economic growth and regional integration, commending the region's advanced and adaptable digital infrastructure, including investments in fast communication technologies. These investments have positioned the GCC as a global hub for the digital economy, encourage innovation, supporting emerging technologies, and attracting digital investments.

The leaders highlighted the importance of strategic investments in areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. These technologies, they noted, have placed the GCC in a leading position to capitalise on the global digital transformation, with applications in renewable energy, healthcare, education, transportation, and financial services.

The leaders also called for enhanced cooperation among GCC countries to develop joint digital strategies, facilitate e-commerce, advance digital payment systems, and strengthen cybersecurity. They emphasised the need to establish unified digital markets to boost regional economic integration and global competitiveness. Recognising their diverse resources, skilled workforce, and advanced technologies, the leaders noted the growing contribution of GCC countries to the global economy. They emphasised that the region's digital initiatives aim not only to achieve national objectives but also to drive global innovation and economic growth, solidifying the GCC's status as a key player in the digital economy.

The leaders stressed the ongoing development of digital infrastructure and the adoption of emerging technologies, alongside building a technically skilled workforce capable of leading the digital transformation.

They underscored the importance of balancing innovation and economic growth with environmental and social sustainability.

The leaders affirmed that these collective efforts demonstrate the GCC's commitment to keeping up with global advancements, improving citizen's quality of life, and establishing the region as a global digital economy hub, ensuring sustainable prosperity for both the region and the world. (ANI/WAM)

