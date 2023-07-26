Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): The fourth Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting is set to commence on Wednesday, ahead of which, a press conference was held to inform about the work done so far on Environment and Climate Sustainability.

During the press conference, Bhivash Ranjan - ADG (Forest), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MoEFCC), Richa Sharma, Associate Secretary, MoEFCC, Aisha Sinha, Joint Secretary, MEA and Naresh Pal Gangwar, Associate Secretary, MoEFCC is meeting the press in Chennai ITC Grand Chozha Hotel.

Addressing the press conference, Richa Sharma said, "Within the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting, several global finance issues on agriculture, anti-corruption and education were discussed. Climate sustainability is one of the major issues and the fourth working group meeting is set to start from tomorrow.

Richa Sharma said that during its G20 presidency, India has prioritised topics such as Land Degradation, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity and water resources; Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean based Economy; and resource efficiency and circular economy.

Indian Presidency will publish the fifth report on actions against marine plastic litter under the G20 Framework for Marine Plastic Litter, in collaboration with Japan on July 28, 2028, she added.

Climate Change is a cross-cutting element across all thematic priorities of ECSWG.

In the first G20 ECSWG meeting, which concluded in Bengaluru, the members expressed support for the themes outlined by India's G20 Presidency and thematic discussions were initiated. Thematic site visits to Bannerghatta National Park and Kalkere Arboretum were also carried out.

The second G20 ECSWG meeting concluded in Gandhinagar. Thematic presentations on water resource management and other priorities were delivered. During this, thematic site visits to Adalaj Vav, Sabarmati Siphon and Escape on Narmada Main Canal were also carried out.

In the third G20 ECSWG meeting, a Mega Beach Clean Up event was held with 20 countries (14 G20 and 6 Invitee Countries) in 13 States and UTs in India with 16,000 volunteers. The Ocean 20 Dialogue was organized, covering Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Governance and Participation Establishing Blue Finance Mechanisms. ECSWG Outcome documents were also discussed.

The fourth G20 ECSWG meeting is being held in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government will be represented by the state minister for Industries TRB Raja and the Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu.

During the event, a projection and dance show will be organised showcasing the unique culture and artistic heritage of Tamil Nadu. More than 50 dancers and performing artists from across Tamil Nadu will participate in it and 3D Projections and LASER Show will also be carried out. (ANI)

