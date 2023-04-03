La Libertad [El Salvador], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 135 km South of La Libertad, El Salvador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

El Salvador is a country in Central America.

Also Read | Zendaya Walked the Red Carpet in a Deep-blue Saree While Gigi Hadid Wore a White-and-gold … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The earthquake occurred at 18:06:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit La Libertad, El Salvador at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 12.269°N and 89.390°W, respectively.

Also Read | Sex Life Discussion With Students in Class Costs Female Teacher Her Job, Also Accused of Hurling Cuss Words!.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)