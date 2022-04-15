Beijing, April 15: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremor occurred at 9:26 am (Beijing time) today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits Afghan Region.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province.

