Jakarta [Indonesia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Saturday night, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake jolted at 22:29 Jakarta time (1529 GMT), with the epicenter at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami, according to the agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

