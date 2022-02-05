Kabul [Afghanistan], February 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region on Saturday, reported National Center for Seismology.

It said that the epicentre was at the depth of 181km.

According to NCS, the earthquake was determined at 36.340 degrees latitude and 71.05 longitudes.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

