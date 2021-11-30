Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): At least five people suffered injuries in a powerful blast near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Sputnik reported.

The blast took place near the high school building, the 1TV News broadcaster reported, while the Ariana News broadcaster said that a roadside mine has exploded.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Consolidates His Power After Sixth Plenum of Chinese Communist Party.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: More Cases of New COVID-19 Variant Reported in Australia's New South Wales.

The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)