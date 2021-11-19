Mogadishu [Somalia], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): An explosion at a local market in the southern Somali town of Bardale killed at least five people and wounded 12 others on Friday, officials said.

Local security officials told Radio Mogadishu that a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by al-Shabab militants exploded at the market in the Bay region.The market is requested by several buyers and sellers who are mainly nomads who sell their livestock on market day. It is also home to several shops frequented by the villagers from far districts on Friday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks but al-Shabab group has usually staged such attacks before in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

