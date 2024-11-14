Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) At least five persons were killed in a bomb explosion in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, a police official said.

The blast which left scores of others injured took place in the Tappi Dawar area of North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, the official said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza Strip.

The injured and dead bodies have been moved to a district hospital, the official said.

The official said security forces and police teams reached the site and began a massive search operation to nab the terrorists.

Also Read | 'Sex in Michelle Obama's Bathroom': Secret Service Agent Invites Lover to Obamas' Hawaii Mansion, Fired For Breaching Protocol.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.

Gandapur also sought a report from concerned authorities about other explosion cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)