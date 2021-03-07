Kabul [Afghanistan], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people were killed and five others wounded in terrorists' direct attacks in Afghanistan on Sunday, the latest in a string of targeted killings in the Asian country, according to an independent war monitoring group.

In the western Herat province, Jowzi Alizai, a tribal elder and his son and nephew were killed by gunmen in Ghoryan district, Reduction in Violence (RiV) group reported on its website.

A policewoman was wounded and her husband killed in a shooting attack in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, it added.

In the capital Kabul, one civilian was killed and four people wounded after the minibus they took was struck by an improvised bomb on a road in Police District 19 in eastern part of the city, said the war monitoring group.

About 60 people were killed in the increasing targeted attacks in Afghanistan in February, according to the group. (ANI/Xinhua)

