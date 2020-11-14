Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The police in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Friday repelled an attack of the Taliban terrorists on two stations and killed five terrorists in the clash, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, said on Saturday.

"Last night, the Taliban attacked Yaro Qala and Maruf Qala [towns], including the seventh and eight [police] stations in Mianshin in Dand [districts]. Five terrorists were killed and one more was injured in the police counterattack," Barazkai said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the matter. (ANI/Sputnik)

