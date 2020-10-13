Nairobi, Oct 13 (AP) Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Africa's tallest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro. The flames can be seen from miles away.

A Tanzania National Parks statement said the volunteers have managed to limit the fire's spread. Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill.

He said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Shelutete did not say how the fire that has been burning for more than a day has affected wildlife or vegetation, but he assured tourists of their safety.

The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.

Mt. Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet. (AP)

