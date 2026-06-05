World News | '5th Gen Tech, Best in the World...': Putin Says Russia Open to Jointly Developing Su-57 with India

St Petersburg [Russia], June 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow remains ready to cooperate with India on the Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme - in both supplying and developing it thus further deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries.

He made the remarks while speaking to global media on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum on Thursday (local time).

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Putin said, "As far as the Su-57 goes, at one point we proposed to our Indian friends to work together on this technology."

Describing the aircraft as a leading platform in modern aviation, he added, "It's fifth-generation technology- I think it's the best in the world as of now."

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"But back then, our Indian friends said: 'Go ahead on your own, and then we will see - maybe we'll join'...The aircraft could have been our joint project. We built it independently, but we are ready to work with India in this field - to supply this aircraft and to keep developing it. We don't have any issues with it, any limitations. The same goes for air defence systems."

Putin also praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations.

He also spoke on how New Delhi and Moscow enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership.

"That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working on for decades. Back in 1947, when the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Indian Republic, we have been doing everything to support the establishment of a new State, a new independent state. I'm glad to say that thanks to the hard work and the talent of the Indian people, India has made great and important achievements in its development," the Russian President said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)