Los Angeles (California) [US], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.0-magnitude earthquake that occurred Thursday afternoon in Little Antelope Valley, California near the Nevada border was widely felt by residents living in Northern California.

The earthquake initially reported magnitude 5.9, struck the area at 3:49 pm local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding it was originated at a depth of 6 miles.

So far there is no report of casualties, but about 15,000 local residents submitted reports online to USGS' "Did You Feel It?" website.

A video clip posted online showed that some huge rocks fell from mountains to the road on Highway 395, the main route linking Northern California and Nevada, following the earthquake. The authority said the highway was closed for 30 minutes.

In another video shot in a flea market in Walker of California, located about 10 km from the quake's epicentre, a bunch of items fell off shelves and shattered on the shop floor. Store workers told ABC7 news channel Friday that they estimated that the damage would add up to thousands of dollars.

USGS scientists expected that this event would trigger aftershocks, but these would decrease in frequency over time. (ANI/Xinhua)

