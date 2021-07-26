New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Indonesia's Kotamobagu on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 17:39:08 IST, Latitude: 0.86 & Longitude: 120.98, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 371km West of Kotamobagu, Indonesia," NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)