Nuku'alofa [Tonga], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of the Kingdom of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 01:13 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 35 kilometres (21.7 miles), 37 kilometres northeast of the village of Pangai on the western coast of the island of Lifuka.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

