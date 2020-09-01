New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): An earthquake, measuring 6.5 on the Richter Scale, struck Chile on Monday (local time), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the quake was situated 607 kilometres north of capital Santiago and the temblors depth was 10 kilometres, NCS said.

So far, there are no reports of damage to property and casualties.

Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

