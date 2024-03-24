Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], March 24 (ANI): An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

Also Read | US: Trans-Identifying Male Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Female Inmate at Washington State Women's Prison.

https://x.com/USGS_Quakes/status/1771639945842565219?s=20

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Gunmen Who Raided Crocus City Hall Tried To Escape to Ukraine, Kyiv Denies Involvement (Watch Video).

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)