Gisborne [New Zealand], March 4 (ANI): A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Gisborne, New Zealand on Thursday, US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake hit at 13:27 GMT at a depth of 10.0 km. Officials have warned of a possible tsunami and ordering residents to head for higher ground.

"Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can," the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The US Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet).

Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)