Tripoli [Libya], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Six bodies have been found and 29 others remained missing after a wooden boat carrying 35 illegal migrants capsized off the country's western coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday.

IOM said the missing migrants were "presumed dead" in the Saturday incident that took place off the Libyan city of Sabratha, adding that a total of 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing over the past week.

Also Read | Bilquis Edhi Dies at 74: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Pakistani Humanitarian Activist.

"Human lives are the cost of inaction. Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering," IOM said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Yemen, Says Kremlin.

A total of 3,968 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya so far this year, including 375 women and 169 minors, according to IOM. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)