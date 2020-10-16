Ferozkoh [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday.

"At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city, Ghor province, on Friday," Tolo News quoted Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian as saying.

No terror group has taken the responsibility of the attack so far.

Afghanistan in recent weeks has witnessed an increase in violence despite the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and Taliban to restore peace in the war-ravaged nations. (ANI)

