Tehran [Iran], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): At least six people died as two cars collided on a road in central Iran on Tuesday, official IRNA news agency reported.

In the accident on the Nain-Isfahan road, a car veered to the left and collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction, Mohammad Zamani, head of Nain Red Crescent Society, told IRNA.

A passenger was injured in the crash, said Zamani, adding other causes of the accident are under investigation.

More than 20,000 people are killed and 200,000 others wounded in traffic accidents annually in Iran, official figures show. Lack of driving experience and low efficiency of cars and roads are reportedly the top causes. (ANI/Xinhua)

