Muzaffarabad [PoK], November 28 (ANI): Six people were killed and eight were injured after an overloaded jeep carrying voters fell into a nullah in Neelum valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Dawn reported on Sunday.

According to local police, the six people who died in the incident were women.

The incident took place in the Chhari locality of Dudhnial at around 12:30 pm when the jeep fell into a 300ft-deep dry nullah, Dawn reported quoting District Disaster Management Officer Akhtar Ayoub as saying.

The vehicle was "carrying people far beyond its capacity", Ayoub added that the accident was severe and left people with fatal injuries.

Reportedly, the passengers were residents of Thanda Pani village located beside the Neelum River and had come to the nearby polling stations.

The injured were carried to the Dudhnial Basic Health Unit, from where five were sent to Muzaffarabad for further treatment due to severe injuries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief over the lives lost in the accident, according to Dawn.

"Shocked to hear the news of the loss of precious lives in the accident. May Allah grant them patience," he said.

The accident took place as the vehicle was crammed with passengers beyond its capacity. (ANI)

