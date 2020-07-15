Washington [US], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Sixty one US personnel sustained minor injuries from an ongoing fire aboard a US Navy warship docked at a naval base in southern California and challenges remain to extinguish the fire completely, Expeditionary Strike Group Three Commander Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"There have been 61 personnel - 38 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - that have been treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, apparently there are no personnel hospitalized," Sobeck said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Issues Full List of Guidelines For 7-Day Lockdown in Bengaluru: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

The Navy will conduct a thorough investigation to assess the cause of the fire and the damage to USS Bonhomme Richard, Sobeck said. He added that there is no threat to the fuel tanks on the ship and its structure is stable and safe.

The fire erupted on Sunday morning after an explosion on the ship. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown so far.

Also Read | Hong Kong Elections 2020: Mike Pompeo Calls For 'Free and Fair' Polls After China Warns Opposition Over Holding Primaries.

The ship was undergoing routine maintenance operations at the naval base in San Diego. The Naval Surface Forces said the 160 sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday when the fire started have been evacuated and are accounted for. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)