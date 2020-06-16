Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | 612,000 UK Jobs Go off Payrolls Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:47 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | 612,000 UK Jobs Go off Payrolls Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
World. (File Image)

London, Jun 16 (PTI) The number of people on company payrolls in the UK fell by 612,000 during the March to May period of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, according to official statistics released in London on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the number of people claiming work-related state-funded employment benefits, such as jobseeker's allowance and universal credit, was up 126 per cent to 2.8 million. And, the number of people temporarily out of work, including furloughed or forced leave workers, rose by 6 million at the end of March into April, leading to a large fall in total hours worked.

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

"The slowdown in the economy is now visibly hitting the labour market, especially in terms of hours worked," said Jonathan Athow, ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics.

Overall, the official UK unemployment rate for the three months to April held steady at 3.9 per cent as the massive state wage support put in place by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak shielded job losses and redudancies.

Also Read | Beijing Shuts Schools Amid New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Reflecting that trend, the ONS said the total number of weekly hours worked in the period of the lockdown dropped to 959.9 million – down by a record 94.2 million or 9 per cent on the previous year.

There had also been a record fall in job vacancies in the same period to 476,000, down 342,000 from the previous quarter.

Separate figures published by the UK's tax department showed that a total of 9.1 million workers are having their wages paid through the government's furlough scheme or the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme – more than a quarter of the country's workforce.

Economists fear further negative impact on the jobs market, with the unemployment figure rising further by the end of the year, as some of these emergency government support schemes taper off in the coming months.

The employment figures come days after official data showed the UK economy shrunk by a fifth in the first month of lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement