Hampshire (US), Jul 31 (AP) A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 am on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 km) from Chicago.

A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died.

State police said the van was travelling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90. (AP)

