Tianjin [China], November 1 (ANI): Seven people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a railway bridge collapsed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, informed local authorities.

The collapse occurred at around 9 am on Sunday when over 30-meter-long bridge in Tianjin's Binhai New Area was undergoing repair works, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | UK Announces Month-Long Lockdown as COVID-19 Tally Crosses One Million Mark.

A rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation (ANI)

Also Read | Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 51 as Rescue Operation Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)