Shijiazhuang [China], November 13 (ANI): Seven people were killed and another was injured as an explosion took place at an expanded polyethylene factory in North China's Hebei Province, said the local government.

The blast occurred at around 6 pm on Thursday in the province's Wuji County, according to the county government, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Surge Could Hinder Economic Recovery, Says US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Rescue forces immediately rushed to the scene of explosion, and search and rescue work was generally completed.

Xinhua reported that an investigation into the cause of the blast was currently underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi Ghats Decorated With Diyas For ‘Deepotsav’ Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)