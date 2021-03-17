Woodstock (US), Mar 17 (AP) Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said on Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlour in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlours that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-coloured SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business. (AP)

