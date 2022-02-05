Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people have died as a plane with tourists crashed in the Nazca desert in Peru, media reported.

According to the RPP broadcaster, the plane carried tourists to show them the Nazca Lines, the worldwide known group of huge geoglyphs that could be seen from a jet in the best way.

Also Read | Dazzling Scenes from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony.

The crashed plane carried the citizens of the Netherlands and Chile.

The causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Pakistan Hockey Olympian Rashid-Ul-Hasan Banned for 10 Years for Slamming PM Imran Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)