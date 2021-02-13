Kandahar [Afghanistan], February 13 (ANI): At least seven policemen were injured in a car bomb explosion in Arghandab district in the southern Kandahar province on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing a police spokesperson Jamal Barikzai.

The official said an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

No terror group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack.

On Friday night, five Afghan police personnel were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province

Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.

The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

