Colorado [US], November 3 (ANI): In one of the largest settlements ever reached in American history, a 75-year-old man who was wrongfully tasered by Idaho Springs police in May of 2021 will be paid USD 7 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit against a former police officer and the department, a US-based publication reported.

Michael Clark, the victim who was tasered without warning and landed in hospital following the incident has agreed to settle his claim for USD 7 million and will receive a hefty payout, CBS news reported.

Also Read | Australia: Police Announce $1 Million Reward To Nab Indian Suspect in Toyah Cordingley Murder Case.

"A settlement like this doesn't happen unless things get really bad," Clark's attorney Sarah Schielke said. "And get quite bad they did."

Notably, Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning used a stun gun on Clark which resulted in a chain reaction of medical issues with Clark including a heart attack, stroke and several seizures.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Lights Up With a Special Message for Shah Rukh Khan on His 57th Birthday (Watch Video).

Moreover, he also experienced a financial crisis and numerous treatments which now include a 24-7 caretaker. The case of Michael Clark is one of the largest settlements in American history, especially in a civil rights case that did not result in the death of the person.

"This settlement doesn't even come close to repay my father or our family for the past 18 months of torment we have endured," CBS news reported quoting Clark's son, Jeremu Clark as saying.

"We don't know how much more time we will be able to spend with our father, but this money will be used to pay for his medical care and allow him to have his second-best life since his best life was ripped away from him," he added.

Notably in Colorado, the case will also surpass the record-breaking settlement paid out to Karen Garner in September of 2021. Loveland police paid Garner more than USD 3 million after she was thrown to the ground and arrested by force by an officer.

Hopp, and fellow former officer Daria Jalali, were both sentenced to time in jail for their failure to properly handle the arrest, CBS news reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)