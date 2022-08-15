By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], August 15 (ANI): To mark the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at the historic Times Square in New York.

The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Association - New York metropolitan area and the Indian flag was unfurled by Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal. In attendance was the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams.

Also present were renowned music composers Devi Sri Prashad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan.

Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan was seen singing Indian patriotic song "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu." The Indian diaspora was seen joining Mahadevan, singing along and moving to the rhythmic beats as they emotionally connect themselves to the occasion of 75 years of India's independence.

DSP sang the national anthem on the occasion which is the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A large number of people gathered to witness the unfurling of the Tricolour at the iconic venue. Later during the day, the Empire Star Building will be lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and the evening would see a 220-feet tricolour in an aerial display over the Hudson river.

Patriotic spirits are not only high in India on the occasion of the country's 75 years of independence, but also in Canada as the Hindu and Sikh diaspora distribute free meals to the Canadian public in downtown Toronto.

The atmosphere on Toronto streets is percolating with great energy as the Indian diaspora celebrates 75 years of India's Independence.

This was a part of 75 years of Independence Day Free meal drive organized by Hindu Forum Canada where they initiated a 75,000 free vegetarian meal campaign to mark "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" in the Greater Toronto Area.

While sharing the free lunch, one of the members of the Hindu Forum Canada said, "To celebrate the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, Hindu Forum Canada is distributing 75,000 free vegetarian meals to the Canadian people."

The organization arranged its first food truck in Dundas Square downtown Toronto as they distributed thousands of free meals to Torontonians. Canadian folks joined the Indian diaspora in their celebration on this very special occasion.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence. Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to 75 years of independence. (ANI)

