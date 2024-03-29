Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): At least eight people of a family died on Thursday after a pickup truck fell into a gorge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner in Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.

The eight passengers who were in the truck included women and children.

Also Read | FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto Entrepreneur, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Massive Fraud.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Niaz Muhammad Khan said that the pickup truck was en route to Shangrai Kandao from Buner's Sawari area when the fatal accident happened, Dawn reported.

He added that the bodies of the deceased, including five women, two children and a man, were moved to their houses in Shangrai Kandaw.

Also Read | Daniel Kahneman Dies: Nobel-Winning Economist and Israeli-American Cognitive Psychologist Passes Away at 90.

According to the Rescue 1122 official, either the driver lost control of the steering wheel or there was a technical fault in the pickup, which resulted in the vehicle falling into a 1600-foot-deep gorge from the rough, dilapidated road.

The spokesperson identified the deceased as the residents of Shangrai Kandao's Shahi village, according to Dawn.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Amjad Khan said that a preliminary report was registered at Gul Bandai police station and further investigation would be initiated.

Amjad Khan added that the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Earlier last month, five passengers died and 19 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Khanpur tehsil, as reported by Dawn.

Reportedly, the majority of link roads in the mountainous districts of North Pakistan have been severely affected by the recent rainfall, due to which travelling on those roads has become difficult and dangerous. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)