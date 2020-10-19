New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The eighth edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) - Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is scheduled off Trincomalee, Sri Lanka from October 19 to 21.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy will be represented by SLN Ships Sayura (Offshore Patrol Vessel) and Gajabahu(Training Ship) led by Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilaka, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Sri Lanka Navy.

Also Read | Paris, Bangkok, Karachi See Sea Of Protesters as Thousands Defy COVID-19 Fears to Hit The Streets (View Pics).

"Indigenously built ASW corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy. In addition, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopter embarked onboard IN ships, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019," the Defence Ministry said.

It further said, "SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies. In addition, the exercise will also showcase capabilities of our indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft. Surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations are planned during the exercise, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies."

Also Read | US Elections 2020 Poll Tracker: Joe Biden Extends Lead Over Donald Trump by 11 Points, Consolidates Chances to Win Presidency.

SLINEX series of exercise emphasises the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain.

"Interaction between the SLN and IN has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India's policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and Hon'ble PM's vision of 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)', the statement read.

The exercise is being conducted in a non-contact 'at-sea-only' format in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)