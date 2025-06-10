Balochistan [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Pakistani security personnel have reportedly forcibly disappeared nine Baloch men from two distinct areas of Balochistan.

According to The Balochistan Post (TBP) report, security personnel detained two men in Pasni and took them to an unidentified location. The individuals were identified as Yar Jan and Sher Jan, both of whom lived in Babbar Shor Ward No. 1. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Pakistani forces reportedly conducted a raid and search operation in Kech's Dasht Balnigor district. Residents claimed their homes were aggressively searched, and women and children were harassed throughout the operation, according to TBP report.

Seven young men were taken into custody and moved to an unknown location. They were identified as Naveed, Salman, Haneef, Naseer, Afraz Kamal and Phullain, The Balochistan Post reported.

Enforced disappearances have long been a contentious problem in Balochistan, where human rights organizations accuse the Pakistani government of targeting civilians, students, and political activists without due process or accountability.

Families of the disappeared frequently recount daylight abductions that occur without warrants or formal charges, leaving them with no legal recourse, according to the TBP report. Human rights organizations have regularly decried this practice.

In a recent statement, Amnesty International stated that enforced disappearances "run contrary to Pakistan's international human rights obligations" and urged authorities to conduct "prompt, thorough and effective investigations," reveal the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared, and ensure their immediate release, according to the TBP report.

The Baloch people have faced systematic oppression and torture through the misuse of several laws, particularly in regions like Pakistan's Balochistan. Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances have been used to justify arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and denial of basic legal rights.

Under these laws, security forces often operate with broad powers and legal immunity, leading to widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, including physical and psychological abuse.

Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without fair trial standards, further denying them justice. Additionally, media censorship laws suppress Baloch voices and conceal these abuses from the public, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity against the Baloch people. (ANI)

