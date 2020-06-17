Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | 9 People Arrested in Louisville During Protests

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 02:04 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | 9 People Arrested in Louisville During Protests
World. (File Image)

Louisville, Jun 17 (AP) Nine people have been arrested during protests in Louisville.

One person was arrested in connection with vandalism to a police vehicle and eight others were charged with unlawful assembly. No arrests were made in connection to the damage to a news vehicle, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Some demonstrators in Louisville blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car while police deployed pepper balls, the city's interim police chief said in a joint news conference with the city's mayor on Monday night.

The statements from Chief Robert Schroeder came after police warned residents to avoid the city's downtown area, and after a video posted on social media showed a brick hurled into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. (AP)

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement