World News | 90 New Cases of COVID-19 Registered in Nepal in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 26 (ANI): Nepal in past 24 hours has recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 772, the Ministry of Health and Population announced.

New cases of infection have been reported in 15 different districts of the Himalayan Nation, spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr. Bikash Devkota confirmed.

Kapilvastu in last 24 hours registered 26 new cases of COVID-19 while Rautahat recorded 22, Surkhet- 12, Banke-8, Siraha-5, Bara-3, Mahottari, Jumla, Gulmi, Arghakhanchi and Syanja districts recorded 2 new cases each while the Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali, Accham districts registered one case each.

As per the government records, 46 districts out of 77 districts has recorded infections from the virus.

Amongst the 46 districts, Banke district till date has registered highest number of infection with 154 cases followed by Kapilvastu with 109, Parsa with 95, Rautahat-69 and Rupandehi with 44 cases.

Four people from -- Banke, Sindhupalchowk, Gulmi and Bara -- have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

