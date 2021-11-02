Tripoli [Libya], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday said that 92 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya.

The UN refugee agency tweeted: "92 persons were returned to Tripoli last night, among them 4 women & 3 children. They embarked one day earlier from Zuwara."

"Nearly 28,000 persons were returned this year to Libya by coastal security," it said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

The UN agency has recently called on the Libyan authorities to address the dire situation of asylum-seekers and refugees. (ANI/Xinhua)

