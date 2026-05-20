World News | AAIU Report: Over Rotation During Go-around Caused Tail Strike on Turkish Airbus at Dublin Airport

Dublin [Ireland], May 20 (ANI): An official investigation has determined that excessive nose-up rotation during a low altitude go-around caused a tail strike on a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo at Dublin Airport last October.

The Airbus A321-271NX (registration TC-LTL), carrying 103 passengers and 7 crew, was landing on Runway 28L on 18 October 2024 when it drifted left of the centreline due to sudden wind changes. After briefly touching down on its left main landing gear, the aircraft bounced slightly, touched down again on both main gears, and the captain immediately called for a go-around.

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The first officer, who was flying, responded by pulling the sidestick fully back and advancing the thrust levers to full take-off/go-around (TOGA) power. The aircraft's pitch angle rose sharply, triggering a "PITCH PITCH" aural warning, and the tail slammed into the runway just before the plane became airborne again.

The report stated that no one was injured.

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The aircraft circled back, made a normal second landing 13 minutes later, and all passengers disembarked safely. However, the tail sustained substantial damage, including a 3.4 metre long tear in the lower skin and cracks in the supporting structure, some inside the pressurised section of the fuselage.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) released its Synoptic Report today, exactly seven months after the incident. The report states the probable cause was over-rotation during a go-around manoeuvre that was initiated after the main landing gear touchdown. Contributory factors included Gusty wind conditions with a sudden drop in left crosswind & an increase in tailwind just before touchdown, the aircraft's leftward drift & brief bounce, Startle and surprise experienced by the crew, and aggressive full back sidestick input by the first officer. The crew heard the tail strike and suspected damage immediately but did not complete the full "TAILSTRIKE" emergency checklist, though they checked the pressurisation system and found it normal.

Flight data showed the approach was stable until the flare. The aircraft was 13 tonnes below maximum landing weight, and both pilots were experienced on type.

The 16 metre scrape mark was later found on the runway, 9 metres left of the centreline. The aircraft received temporary repairs at Dublin before flying unpressurised to a maintenance facility for permanent fixes. Remarkably, this was the second similar tail strike go-around involving the same aircraft type and operator at Dublin Airport. A second incident occurred on 1 July 2025 and is under separate investigation.

The AAIU report emphasises that the investigation was technical only and does not assign blame. Its sole purpose is to improve safety and prevent future accidents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)