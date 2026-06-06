World News | Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call from South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the overall situation in the region, regional developments, and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

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They discussed the serious implications of these terrorist attacks on international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Ronald Lamola also discussed ways to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at achieving stability, development and sustainable peace in the region.

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The two ministers further reviewed developments and the overall situation in Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The call also addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for cooperation in several sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, as well as ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and supports the prosperity and well-being of their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

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